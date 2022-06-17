ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Dashcam video show Nassau County deputies chasing motorcyclist who hit 130 mph (pt. 1)

Cover picture for the articleRico McMillan, 35 is accused of not stopping...

JSO looking for missing, endangered 82-year-old adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old adult and is asking for the community’s assistance. Police say on Tuesday, just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of Brackridge Boulevard South and Belfort Road in reference to a missing endangered adult.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Crash involving semi, garbage truck snarls afternoon traffic on I-10 WB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a semitruck and a garbage truck brought traffic to a crawl Friday evening on I-10 westbound near Cecil Commerce Parkway. The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi was disabled and parked, waiting for a mechanic. The FHP said the trash truck driver was in serious condition and the passenger was critical. The semitruck driver was not injured.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in crash on I-95 in Nassau County, FHP says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two people from Yulee died and two other people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on northbound I-95, just south of U.S. Highway...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL



