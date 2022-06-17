Your week in Columbus: News to help you navigate life

Dear subscriber,

Storms, extreme heat and power outages have dominated the news this week in Greater Columbus, and our reporters have been at the forefront of providing readers in-depth and up-to-date stories each day, especially with our immediate online coverage.

After strong storms moved through on Monday night and Tuesday morning, news reporters Cole Behrens and Micah Walker followed the initial news of the outages, with frequent updates . As we learned that many of the outages were intentional, business reporter Mark Williams dove into the reasons why American Electric Power shut off power to some neighborhoods , while business reporter Jim Weiker looked into whether such outages would become the new norm .

Reporters Jennifer Smola Shaffer and Jim Weiker also have explored whether the outages disproportionately affected poor city neighborhoods .

And those are only a fraction of the stories we've covered this week.

Crime reporter Bethany Bruner speaks to the mother of a homicide victim about what she feels was a low bond set for the man accused of killing her son.

In the world of sports, columnist Rob Oller offers advice to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman about how to speak without actually saying anything that can be viewed as controversial.

And on the lighter side of the news, entertainment writer Cameron Teague Robinson talks with a father and son who have written a book about the father's days at Mifflin High School.

