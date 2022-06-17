ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Switchbacks FC vs Indy Eleven: Father’s Day Game Special

By Krista Witiak
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, June 18, the Switchbacks will celebrate our parents, particularly our fathers, with a great Father’s Day match versus Indy Eleven at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, CO! Plus, make sure you stick around after for back-to-back matches.

Gameday details:

  • Game 1: Switchbacks vs. Indy Eleven
    • Saturday, June 18 at 7 P.M.
      • Gates open @ 6 P.M.
  • The first 2,000 fans in the gates get a rally towel !
  • Father’s Day Game events
  • Game 2: Switchbacks Unified Team vs. Colorado Rapids Unified Team
    • Saturday, June 18, following game 1
  • Click for tickets: https://bit.ly/3H7MQLo

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is not only #1 in the western league but also in the overall league. Three Switchback players who made the USL team were named to the Team of the Week for Week 14 of the 2022 season, including Matt Mahoney, Cam Lindley, and Michee Ngalina.

Watch LIVE game coverage on SOCO CW at 7 P.M. Saturday.

