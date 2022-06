ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Police Department has made dozens of arrests over the past few months after dedicating a new unit to focus primarily on gun and drug crimes. The Street Crimes Unit (SCU) was established in April and is designed to be proactive in getting guns and narcotics off of city streets. Instead of responding to everyday calls, the SCU works with the Special Investigations Unit to investigate potential gun possession and narcotics-related crimes.

