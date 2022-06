CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect was described as around 50-60 years old, between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with an average build and large stomach. He was clean shaven and had gray hair that partially covered his ears.

