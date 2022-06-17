ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Big Ten men’s hoops schedules released for IU, Purdue

 4 days ago

(WANE) – The college basketball season is still months away, but Indiana and Purdue fans already have an idea of the roadmap to a Big Ten regular season title.

The Big Ten has released conference opponents for all 14 teams, including IU and Purdue. Along with the intrastate rivalry, the Hoosiers will have a home-and-home series against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and Rutgers. IU will also host Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin while visiting Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State.

Meanwhile, Purdue will have a home-and-home with Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State. The Boilermakers will also host Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers while visiting Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

The 2022-23 college basketball season tips off in early November. Full schedules will be released at a later date.

