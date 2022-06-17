ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An impaired driver cost so many, so much; Today we honor, remember Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza

By Lieutenant Charles Warner
franklinpdnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been two years since a drunk driver stole the life of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. The loss that so many...

franklinpdnews.com

franklinpdnews.com

Man wanted after stealing running car, in Franklin

Franklin Police are trying to find this man. Earlier this month he stole a 2011 Kia Soul from the parking lot of Paletas Tocumbo on W. Main Street. The car was left running with the keys inside. Police say the man may be homeless. Call if you spot him or know who he is.
FRANKLIN, TN
#Brentwood#Police
wjle.com

Seven people involved in four auto crash Saturday

Seven people were involved in a four-auto crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 96 near Liberty. Two of them sustained minor injuries. According to Trooper Richard Teachout of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Patrick Joseph McGann of Marietta, Georgia was traveling west in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed into the path of an eastbound 2022 Toyota, driven by 25-year-old Kaylee Megan Hale of Dowelltown causing the Hale car to overturn. The debris from the crash struck an eastbound 2013 Toyota, driven by 54-year-old Anne Camden White of Dowelltown causing minor damage. After McGann’s car struck the Hale vehicle it then hit an eastbound 2013 Kia, driven by 57-year-old Philip James Gotro of Dowelltown causing the Gotro vehicle to overturn on its side. McGann’s car then hit the guard rail face and came to rest in a field.
LIBERTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 3-Vehicle Crash Monday PM

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the Monday (6/20/2022) evening crash that occurred at 6:42PM at the intersection of NW Broad Street and N. Thompson Lane. A caller to dispatch reported a vehicle on its side with possible entrapment. It has also been confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The WGNS...
MURFREESBORO, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee couple charged with leaving child in car at casino

A middle Tennessee couple was arrested on Saturday, after authorities said they left a child alone in a car while at a casino. Harrah's security called Metropolis police after reportedly locating the child in the car. According to surveillance video, the 11-year-old was left for over 90 minutes. Accoriding to...
METROPOLIS, IL
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Parking garage attendant shot in downtown

Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the two people involved in the shooting of a 35-year-old parking garage worker — a man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s who were driving a red Chevrolet Equinox. A young girl, approximately 8 to 10 years old, was in the backseat.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two different protest groups were asked to leave downtown Franklin Saturday after attempting to disrupt the Juneteenth celebration. Franklin Police said one of the groups consisted of people carrying signs that read “White Lives Matter” and “Stop White Replacement.” They added that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.
FRANKLIN, TN
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sunday Night Middle Point Landfill Fire

(WALTER HILL, TN) Just before sunset on Sunday evening (6/19/2022), a fire erupted atop the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike. Flames could be seen in parts of Lascassas, Murfreesboro and higher elevations in Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. UPDATES on the Middle Point Landfill will continue to be of focus by Rutheford County Mayor Bill Ketron and can be heard "live" on WGNS this Wednesday morning (8:10-9:00AM). Phone or text your questions to 615-893-1450.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake Identified

(SMYRNA, TN) The man who drowned on J. Percy Priest Lake this past Sunday (June 19, 2022) has been identified as 62-year-old Billy Stanford Capps of Rockvale. The accident occurred near the Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. Capps’ wife, Lisa, said he fell out...
ROCKVALE, TN
WSMV

Shooting investigation underway at City Side Flats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that one man was shot Friday at City Side Flats. Metro Police said officers were called at 7:34 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim at City Side Flats, located at 1441 Lebanon Pike. When officers arrived, they found one man was shot at the scene.
radionwtn.com

Secretary Of State Hargett Arrested For DUI

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested late Friday night for DUI after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival. Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail around midnight and posted a $2,000 bail around 6 a.m. Saturday. Hargett’s office released the following statement: “On Friday night after leaving the...
TULLAHOMA, TN

