ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Two Door Cinema Club in Pittsburgh, PA – presale code

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

We have the Two Door Cinema Club presale code: Everybody with this pre-sale code will have a great opportunity to purchase presale tickets before the general public. It seems like this might be your...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Dylan Scott in Pittsburgh, PA Oct 14, 2022 – presale password

A Dylan Scott presale password is now available: Everyone with this pre-sale info will have the chance to get sweet seats before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to personally see Dylan Scott’s performance in Pittsburgh, PA!!. Here is what we know about the Dylan Scott show:
PITTSBURGH, PA
tmpresale.com

Bartees Strange in Pittsburgh, PA Nov 03, 2022 – presale password

We have the Bartees Strange presale code: During this limited time presale you have got a great opportunity to purchase show tickets before they go on sale. You might never have another opportunity to see Bartees Strange’s show in Pittsburgh, PA. Here are the Bartees Strange show details:. Spotify...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Delays, cancellations impact airports across the country over holiday weekend

Travelers at airports around the country dealt with hundreds of delays and cancellations throughout the holiday weekend, including at Pittsburgh International Airport. On Sunday, there were 58 delays and 13 cancellations. The cancellations at Pittsburgh International over the weekend were with Republic, American, Endeavor, United and Delta. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with a Delta pilot Friday who blamed many of their cancellations and delays on staffing issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Door Cinema Club#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Cinema#Fan Club#Price Level#Presale Passwords
WJAC TV

Thunder in the Valley 2022 Schedule

CAMBRIA COUN TY, Pa. (WJAC) — The annual motorcycle rally 'Thunder in the Valley' is just about here for Johnstown. While many locals are preparing their eardrums for the rumbling of engines this weekend, others are traveling across the region to experience the "vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers." These will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Below is a list of the events and their times.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greater demand, rise in maintenance costs drive Western Pennsylvania rent increases

Average rents in the Pittsburgh region have increased during the pandemic, and reports indicate certain areas are rising faster than others. A report from real estate research firm CoStar Group showed Pittsburgh-area rents increased about 6% from the start of 2020 to March 2022, which was slower than the 11.3% national rate CoStar found during that time. CoStar said March average rent in the Pittsburgh region was $1,139, and the group gathered data from multifamily units in counties with more than 1,000 multifamily housing units.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

A western Pennsylvania gas station will offer gas at $2.38 per gallon

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The line for gas is sure to be long at a BP in Lower Burrell Wednesday. Watch the report from Lower Burrell: Click the video player above. The gas station, located in the 3200 block of Leechburg Road, is partnering up with the political group Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38 a gallon for one day. $2.38 was the national average of gas in mid-January 2021, the group said.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh airport aware of and monitoring new aviation industry risks affecting travel, cargo

PITTSBURGH — More turbulence is headed for the aviation industry and officials at the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) are taking note. Christina Cassotis, ACAA CEO, opened her monthly presentation in front of the authority’s board with a message of acknowledgment that ongoing risks and opportunities are impacting the market domestically and abroad, many of which she said are outside of the control of entities like the ACAA. It also comes at a time when experts in the aviation industry are anticipating a busy summer travel season due to pent-up demand that’s been growing over the past two years following widespread travel restrictions amid the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier family fights to save life of Great Pyrenees pup

When Josi Bennett lost both of her legs in a car crash 24 years ago and spent months in the hospital recuperating, the best part of her stay was Blizzard, a Great Pyrenees therapy dog. More than two decades later, when she saw Great Pyrenees puppies for sale on Facebook,...
LIGONIER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy