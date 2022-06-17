Two Door Cinema Club in Pittsburgh, PA – presale code

PITTSBURGH — More turbulence is headed for the aviation industry and officials at the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) are taking note. Christina Cassotis, ACAA CEO, opened her monthly presentation in front of the authority’s board with a message of acknowledgment that ongoing risks and opportunities are impacting the market domestically and abroad, many of which she said are outside of the control of entities like the ACAA. It also comes at a time when experts in the aviation industry are anticipating a busy summer travel season due to pent-up demand that’s been growing over the past two years following widespread travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO