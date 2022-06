MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb says the $649 million South Shore Double Track project will be a “ginormous magnet” for growth in northwest Indiana. Federal, state and local officials broke ground this morning on the project, which will add 18 miles of new track on the South Shore Line between Michigan City and Gary. The additional track is expected to reduce travel time between Michigan City and Millennium Park in Chicago by 33 minutes.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO