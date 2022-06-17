Armed suspects wanted in string of Edinburg robberies

Edinburg, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Edinburg Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects accused of holding up three businesses in a string of a few hours.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 6, Edinburg PD responded to the 500 block of East University Dr. in reference to a robbery.

Authorities shared surveillance video of the suspects. The video shows the suspects pulling out a black handgun and a duffle bag. They are then seen fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Two hours later, police say two men robbed another business in the 8300 block of North Interstate 69. They also had a black handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

While police looked into these robberies, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery in the 6700 block of East Highway 107.

Investigators believe the suspects in all three robberies matched each other.

The gunman is described as 5 feet 10 inches with a weight of 170 pounds. He wore a black hoodie with a large ring on his left pinky finger.

The second suspect is about six feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie with the words Sharyland on the front.

Individuals with any information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Edinburg PD at (956) 289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-TIPS.

