ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Two Door Cinema Club at The National in Richmond – presale code

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

The Two Door Cinema Club pre-sale code everyone has been waiting for is up and ready for our members! When the Two Door Cinema Club presale starts, YOU WILL have the chance...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Home Free’s show in Richmond, VA Aug 27, 2022 – presale code

The Home Free pre-sale code everyone has been asking for is up and ready for our members! During this special presale you have got a good|fantastic chance to acquire show tickets before the general public. Now is the right time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and...
RICHMOND, VA
treblezine.com

Candy – Heaven Is Here

A vicious band with a disarmingly innocent sounding name, Candy are on the front lines of hardcore’s continuing merger into electronics-addled industrial terror. Formed in 2017 in Richmond, Virginia, the group delivered a real motherfucker of an opening statement with the following year’s Good to Feel, a relentlessly intense scrum of old-school hardcore analog bruising given a razor-sharp upgrade through contemporary metal. As a pure distillation of guitar-driven punk taken to rabid, unrelentingly aggressive extremes, it’s an overwhelming experience to take—even in its relatively brief duration of 18 minutes. But as a precursor for the future-thrash mayhem on sophomore album Heaven Is Here, it’s a template for even more arresting applications of engineered venom.
RICHMOND, VA
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Presents: Alabama Thunderpussy Reunion Show Dec. 3 w/ Suplecs & Loud Night

The story of Richmond, Virginia’s Alabama Thunderpussy — whose moniker has not aged well but could definitely be worse — is long and has enough struggle and triumph, ups, downs, comings, goings, etc., to be fully human. Their last album was 2007’s Open Fire, which introduced their third frontman, Kyle Thomas, known for his work in Exhorder and as of 2012, vocalist for Chicago doom legends Trouble for the second time. Prior to that album’s sharper, more metallic take (which seemed at the time like a new start rather than the swansong it became), ATP helped define a path for post-C.O.C. Southern heavy rock, records like 1998’s Rise Again and 1999’s River City Revival — and I’ll add 2000’s Constellation to the list, just because I’ve always dug it — basking in a burl that bands still emulate and putting the double-guitar outfit in league with the stoner rock of the day through releasing on Frank Kozik‘s Man’s Ruin imprint.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The travel chaos continues for many heading out this holiday weekend after more than 1,300 flights were canceled on Friday alone. Two of those travelers left scrambling for a backup plan were Thomas Ewers and his wife, who traveled to San Francisco through Breeze Airways for a friend’s wedding.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinema#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Fan Club#Ticketmaster#Mobile Phone#National#Two Door Cinema Club#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Movies
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
Abby Joseph

Virginia’s Famous Athlete, Singer, and Actor

Virginia has given birth to a number of famous people over the years, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the world in their own way. Perhaps the most famous Virginian is George Washington, who served as the first President of the United States. Washington was born in Westmoreland County and went on to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He is also responsible for crafting the blueprint for the federal government that we still use today.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy