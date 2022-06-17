ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Body found in Lake Hartwell

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WSPA) – A body was found Friday morning in Lake Hartwell.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the water close to Darwin Wright Park.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a man who had possibly been in the water for a day or two. His identity has not been released.

ALSO ON WJBF: ‘This could be my dad’: Man suspects remains exposed at Lake Mead might be father based on photos of teeth

There is no foul play suspected, the coroner’s office said.

WJBF

WJBF

