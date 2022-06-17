Man held at gunpoint during robbery in the Bronx, police say

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was held at gunpoint during a robbery in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was inside his car along Hornaday Place near Honeywell Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. when he was approached by the two suspects, according to authorities. The suspects forcibly took his jewelry and one of them fired shots. The victim was not injured.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect.

