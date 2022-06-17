ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man held at gunpoint during robbery in the Bronx, police say

By AJ Jondonero
WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was held at gunpoint during a robbery in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was inside his car along Hornaday Place near Honeywell Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. when he was approached by the two suspects, according to authorities. The suspects forcibly took his jewelry and one of them fired shots. The victim was not injured.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



