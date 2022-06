Carl Wallace, age 64, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. No services are planned at this time. Carl entered this life on September 23, 1957, in Lancaster, California to the late Jimmy and Pauline Parks Wallace. He was a Veteran of The United States Army National Guard and a truck driver for Continental Expedited Services. Carl was a handy man who enjoyed working with his hands. He was skilled in wood working and his garden, especially his rose bushes and raising vegetables.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO