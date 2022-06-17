ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

New Peoples Bank experiencing outages

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM3Qq_0gECLB9r00

(WJHL) — New Peoples Bank , which serves Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, announced Wednesday that it is experiencing “technological issues” that have led to service outages.

All banking services were initially unavailable, but the bank has since announced that debit cards can be used for purchases again, and ATMs are again available to access funds.

Johnson City looking to expand, moves forward with two annexations

On Thursday, New Peoples Bank provided the update that drive-thru windows reopened with the availability of “limited transactions.” Details surrounding the transactions were not disclosed.

Since its service outage, the bank stated it brought in third-party experts to help in its efforts to provide a solution. The bank also stated it is unclear when the issues will be completely restored.

News Channel 11 reached out to officials at the bank and await a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

New Peoples Bank provides outage update

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – After experiencing service loss and instability throughout the weekend, New Peoples Bank (NPB) told customers that their money is still in safe hands. “New Peoples Bank is working diligently to address and investigate a recent incident that resulted in aninterruption to the operability of our computer systems,” an FAQ posted by […]
HONAKER, VA
WJHL

Downtown loan program aims to help small businesses in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new loan program launched in downtown Kingsport aims to keep the Model City from becoming a ghost town by helping small businesses grow. “We do have vacancies in downtown Kingsport but those are at a steady clip being filled,” said Downtown Kingsport Association’s Robin Cleary. “We have probably the most […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan to hold delinquent tax sale in Kingsport on Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE — About 100 pieces of real estate will go on the auction block Wednesday in a delinquent tax sale being held by Sullivan County. The minimum opening bids on the parcels range from $534 (for a lot in trailer park) to $21,845 for a home on Hawthorne Street in Kingsport. The latter is appraised by the county property assessor as having a market value of $54,400. Originally built in 1943, the 624-square-foot home is being auctioned due to unpaid taxes to the city of Kingsport and to Sullivan County for tax years 2013-2020.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Food City’s 1st Ace Hardware store to open in mid-August

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Tuesday announced the grocer would launch the first location in its Curt Ace Hardware line in August. The store will be situated in Piney Flats across from the Food City on Bristol Highway, according to officials. Doors will open in the middle of August. The partnership […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle rally to be held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The riding club Southern Cruisers will host the Tennessee Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally in Johnson City beginning June 23. The Southern Cruisers group has multiple events planned for this weekend, including a guided benefit ride, music, games, prizes and a chance to meet riders from different areas of the United […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

SWVA lawmaker says failed gas tax holiday “would’ve been a huge help”

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After passing the budget Friday, Virginia lawmakers are back in their districts. But one Southwest Virginia lawmaker said he was disappointed to leave Richmond without a gas tax holiday. Delegate Israel O’Quinn (R-Bristol) joined fellow Republicans in calling for a three-month repeal to the state’s gas tax from July 1-September 30. […]
ABINGDON, VA
foodmanufacturing.com

Time for Manufacturing to Invest in Appalachia

Recently, another company announced its intentions to build a facility in Appalachia. KeyState LLC, which is already building Pennsylvania’s first natural gas-to-blue-hydrogen plant, is planning a second facility somewhere in the Appalachia region[1]. It is not the first company to announce new investments in this strategically important region. Intel...
APPALACHIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Debit Card#Drive Thru#Annexations#New Peoples Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Pal’s plans to build a new location in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pal’s Sudden Service is planning to open a new location in Kingsport. The new Pal’s would be located at the corner of John B. Dennis Highway and Tidewater Court. Pal’s executive Adam Crosby said the project is “still very much in the planning phase.” “If the plan is approved, this new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Fields & Farms: Ziegenwald Dairy in Scott County, Virginia

Amy takes us for a visit to Ziegenwald Dairy as we celebrate National Dairy Month, as we take a behind-the-scenes look at how they bring delicious goat cheese from the pasture to the table!. For more information call 276-386-2419 or go to Facebook: Ziegenwald Dairy.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WJHL

The Great Resignation: How COVID changed where we work

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The novel coronavirus pandemic changed so many aspects of our lives, and for some people, it changed how and where they work. This is one side of the so-called Great Resignation. The term “great resignation” started floating around throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and looking at statistics, more people are quitting than […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hawkins County Rescue Squad set to hold firework fundraiser

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting on June 21 the Hawkins County Rescue Squad will begin selling fireworks to raise funds. According to a Facebook post by the rescue squad, the sale will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 10 on June 21 and hours for the remaining days will be posted the squad’s […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

AAA: TN within top 10 cheapest gas in country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHLL) — Though prices at the pump are 30 cents more expensive than one month ago, average gas prices in Tennessee dropped 5 cents within the last week, according to AAA. A news release from the Auto Club Group stated Tennessee’s average, which currently stands at $4.59, is $1.74 more than this time […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Local company donates ambulance to Ukraine

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local company is pitching in to help the people of Ukraine, with much more than just supplies. Their idea has wheels. R Enterprises, an ambulance refitting company based in Greeneville, Tennessee, ends each of its staff meetings with a prayer. One day, the overwhelming prayer request was one for the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough water treatment facility resuming operations

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Operations are beginning to resume at the Jonesborough water treatment plant. Power has been restored to the facility, but workers are still in the process of refilling tanks and reserves that were depleted due to outages. Customers are urged to continue to conserve water until tanks are refilled, according to Jonesborough […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Phone services restored at most New Peoples Bank locations

Officials with New Peoples Bank say phone lines have been restored at most locations, after an interruption Wednesday wiped out banking services. Since then, ATMs are back up, as well as debit card usage, and drive-thru deposits. The company says in their posted FAQ sheet that direct deposit posting, money...
CLINTWOOD, VA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin announces increase in Virginia employment rate

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 18,000 Virginians gained employment in May, a promising increase according to the governor’s office. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that employment went up to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022, an increase of more than 18,000 across the state. And...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

John Sevier residents say proposed rent hike details badly communicated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A day after their low-income rental high rise squeaked through an important inspection, John Sevier Center (JSC) residents on Friday found what seemed a distressing notice on their doors: the landlord was asking a federal agency to approve rent increases of more than $400 per apartment. That landlord said Monday […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy