Poughkeepsie, NY

Affordable housing complex unveiled in Poughkeepsie

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The completion of a $23 million affordable housing development has opened on Crannell Square. The development consists of a single four-story building in Poughkeepsie’s Upper Mill Street Historic District.

Crannell Square will feature 75 affordable apartments in an energy-efficient building with 12 supportive homes, in addition to 26 units with a preference for income-eligible artists. Apartments are a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units for households earning at or below 100% of the area’s median income.

Additionally, five apartments will be reserved for individuals with mental health needs, and seven apartments to be reserved for individuals with physical disabilities. These residents will have access to on-site supportive services provided by Hudson River Housing.

The building was constructed on the site of an underutilized parking lot, designed to enhance the streetscape and increase pedestrian traffic downtown. Crannell Square was designed to recreate the historic design that is prominent in the surrounding neighborhood and to encourage pedestrian traffic along Mill Street.

Election Protection Hotline ahead of early voting

The new development will also feature a pedestrian plaza with benches and landscaping at the northeast corner that follows the original path of Crannell Street. Residential amenities include a community room, laundry facilities, pedestrian plaza, shared workspace, a tenant lounge, and interior and exterior bicycle storage.

The project’s developers are Kearney Realty and Development Group, Inc., and Hudson River Housing which has been funded as part of the Governor’s $25 Billion, five-year, Comprehensive Housing Plan. This investment creates new affordable housing options to improve the quality of life and stability for all New Yorkers.

Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh marks Small Business Boot Camp graduation

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh, the Newburgh Free Library, the Small Business Development Center, and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, marked the graduation of the Spring 2022 Small Business Bootcamp attendees during an outdoor ceremony in front of the Newburgh Free Library. The Spring 2022 Small Business...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County: Lights, camera, action!

GOSHEN -We have all heard in recent years – with the exception of the pandemic – that the Hudson Valley has come into its own in the film industry. Several movies and TV shows have been made on location in the region. Orange County Tourism Director Amanda Dana...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fascinating and Unique New Store Open in Saugerties, NY

It's a great place to get cool and interesting gifts for someone. There are so many cute little shops here in the Hudson Valley and you can pretty much find anything you need around here. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post about a new store that opened up in Ulster County and it looks pretty interesting and very different. It's not your average store, but it's definitely one to add to your shopping list.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former Kingston Antique Shop is Now a Cool Cafe & General Store

Before covid, a trip to Kingston always included a trip to one of my favorite antique stores, the Skillypot. Over the years, I’ve bought several treasures from Skillypot. When I started going out again after the pandemic, I noticed that the Skillypot Antique store was closed. Not just closed for a while, but closed for good.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
