Affordable housing complex unveiled in Poughkeepsie

The completion of a $23 million affordable housing development has opened on Crannell Square. The development consists of a single four-story building in Poughkeepsie's Upper Mill Street Historic District.

Crannell Square will feature 75 affordable apartments in an energy-efficient building with 12 supportive homes, in addition to 26 units with a preference for income-eligible artists. Apartments are a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units for households earning at or below 100% of the area’s median income.

Additionally, five apartments will be reserved for individuals with mental health needs, and seven apartments to be reserved for individuals with physical disabilities. These residents will have access to on-site supportive services provided by Hudson River Housing.

The building was constructed on the site of an underutilized parking lot, designed to enhance the streetscape and increase pedestrian traffic downtown. Crannell Square was designed to recreate the historic design that is prominent in the surrounding neighborhood and to encourage pedestrian traffic along Mill Street.

The new development will also feature a pedestrian plaza with benches and landscaping at the northeast corner that follows the original path of Crannell Street. Residential amenities include a community room, laundry facilities, pedestrian plaza, shared workspace, a tenant lounge, and interior and exterior bicycle storage.

The project’s developers are Kearney Realty and Development Group, Inc., and Hudson River Housing which has been funded as part of the Governor’s $25 Billion, five-year, Comprehensive Housing Plan. This investment creates new affordable housing options to improve the quality of life and stability for all New Yorkers.

