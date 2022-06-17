Fans React To Jinger Duggar's Hairstyle In Sweet Social Media Snap

@jeremy_vuolo/instagram

Feeling herself! Jinger Duggar was all smiles while out and about at a vintage shop in California — seemingly letting loose as she put her wild locks on display.

Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo , shared a sweet snapshot of the Counting On alum as she browsed through the racks of gently used clothing — something 19 Kids and Counting fans will remember is one of Jinger's favorite hobbies.

"Her happy place @chancevintage ," he captioned the photo of Jinger, who was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans, on Thursday, June 16.

"You are so cute !!!!❤️😍" one user wrote in the Instagram comments, with another adding, "She is glowing. Her smile lights up a room 😍."

However, fans on Reddit had a few things to say about Jinger's hair, from offering care tips to drawing comparisons to other members of her family . Although the reality star's long, brunette locks are usually straightened, her hair fell in curly waves around her shoulders in the cute snap.

"I’ve been using the curly girl method for a little over two years and my hair has never looked better or been healthier," one fan wrote. "Jinger needs to give it a chance. Her hair in this pic looked like mine before I started. It can look much better."

Others noted she looked like her brother Joe in the pic, while another said her hairstyle made her look more like her conservative mother.

While she clearly kept her famed family's love of thrift shopping, Jinger is known for defying her parents' strict dress code , regularly wearing jeans, short dresses and showing off her toned arms in tank tops.

"They've spoken to us about — what was it — I guess modesty is one," Jeremy admitted in the past, detailing Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle 's reactions to some of Jinger's fashion choices. "We've had a couple of conversations. They just shared their - their thoughts on women wearing dresses , I guess. I remember Mrs. Duggar just sharing her own personal journey of modesty."