ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Fans React To Jinger Duggar's Hairstyle In Sweet Social Media Snap

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MEan_0gECKi7v00
@jeremy_vuolo/instagram

Feeling herself! Jinger Duggar was all smiles while out and about at a vintage shop in California — seemingly letting loose as she put her wild locks on display.

Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo , shared a sweet snapshot of the Counting On alum as she browsed through the racks of gently used clothing — something 19 Kids and Counting fans will remember is one of Jinger's favorite hobbies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkNtI_0gECKi7v00
@jeremy_vuolo/instagram

"Her happy place @chancevintage ," he captioned the photo of Jinger, who was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans, on Thursday, June 16.

"You are so cute !!!!❤️😍" one user wrote in the Instagram comments, with another adding, "She is glowing. Her smile lights up a room 😍."

FANS LOSE IT OVER JINGER DUGGAR'S HUSBAND WEARING 'SAVE THE CHILDREN' SHIRT 1 DAY AFTER JOSH DUGGAR RECEIVES PRISON SENTENCE

However, fans on Reddit had a few things to say about Jinger's hair, from offering care tips to drawing comparisons to other members of her family . Although the reality star's long, brunette locks are usually straightened, her hair fell in curly waves around her shoulders in the cute snap.

"I’ve been using the curly girl method for a little over two years and my hair has never looked better or been healthier," one fan wrote. "Jinger needs to give it a chance. Her hair in this pic looked like mine before I started. It can look much better."

Others noted she looked like her brother Joe in the pic, while another said her hairstyle made her look more like her conservative mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWYty_0gECKi7v00
@jingervuolo/nstagram

' COUNTING ON' STAR JINGER DUGGAR REBELS AGAINST FAMILY'S DRESS CODE IN SEXY SNAPSHOT

While she clearly kept her famed family's love of thrift shopping, Jinger is known for defying her parents' strict dress code , regularly wearing jeans, short dresses and showing off her toned arms in tank tops.

"They've spoken to us about — what was it — I guess modesty is one," Jeremy admitted in the past, detailing Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle 's reactions to some of Jinger's fashion choices. "We've had a couple of conversations. They just shared their - their thoughts on women wearing dresses , I guess. I remember Mrs. Duggar just sharing her own personal journey of modesty."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Social Media Sleuths Speculate Joe & Kendra Duggar Already Welcomed Baby Number 4

Did Joe and Kendra Duggar quietly welcome a new baby to the family? Although the couple didn't publicly confirm the birth or that they were even expecting, social media sleuths leaked a photo of Joe, 27, and Kendra, 23, out to dinner at a restaurant with a baby stroller parked right next to the table, per The Sun. They already share three kids — Garrett, 3, Addison, 2, and Brooklyn, 1. Rumors swirled back in March that Kendra would give birth to baby number four while still in her early 20s after several photos popped up on social media seemingly...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
OK! Magazine

Home, Sweet Home! Christina Hall Shows Off Gorgeous New House, Says The Kids Are 'Settling In' Nicely

After living in quite a few different abodes over the past couple of years, Christina Hall and her family are unpacking their belongings at their stunning new pad in scenic Newport Beach, Calif.The mom-of-three, 38, offered fans a glimpse at the modern property via an Instagram video."Celebrating and settling in ... Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨," she captioned the clip. "This home has...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Has Friends Worried Over Bizarre Behavior, She's 'Confused' & 'Slurring' Her Speech

Wendy Williams has friends worried after appearing very off following the cancellation of her eponymous talk show."Wendy seemed really confused and out of it recently. She wasn't following along, and she wasn't making a lot of sense," a concerned friend reportedly dished after interacting with the embattled host. "She was slurring and seemed unable to comprehend the thread of what we were talking about."Another told The Sun, "Some days she seems like she might be okay and other days you just don't know where is mind is at. KEVIN HUNTER BOASTS ABOUT GREAT LIFE AS EX-WIFE WENDY WILLIAMS GETS BACK...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Jim Bob Duggar
Person
Jinger Duggar
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Instagram Account Mysteriously Vanishes

Britney Spears' Instagram account appears to have been deleted. The "Lucky" singer is usually extremely active on social media, whether she's sharing sultry snapshots in her favorite outfits or calling out her family for their role in her controversial conservatorship, but now, when fans visit her verified Instagram, the site reads: "sorry, this page isn't available."Although rumors swirled the social media platform could have banned her for inappropriate content — such as her infamous nude photos that are only censored with emojis — a source spilled to TMZ it wasn't Instagram who removed her account.HOME, SWEET HOME! NEWLY MARRIED BRITNEY...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Roast Justin Timberlake's Cringe Dance Moves: 'We Know He Didn't Have Rehearsals'

Justin Timberlake is providing the internet with endless laughs after an embarrassing video of his dancing at Washington D.C.’s Something In The Water festival made viral rounds. Timberlake, 41, was performing at the event when he attempted the popular "Beat Ya Feat" dance. The singer gave the dance the old college try, but fell flat, serving himself and his hokey pokey-like moves to internet trolls on a silver platter. RELATED: WAIT, THEY DATED?! FORMER CELEBRITY COUPLES YOU NEVER KNEW EXISTEDLucky for us, those who weren’t fortunate enough to witness the ordeal with our own eyes have TikTok videos (and their...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Black Hair#Hairstyle
OK! Magazine

Smooth Moves! Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Impressive Skills In Dance Video

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a bitter custody battle for years, their kids seem to be doing just fine. In fact, 16-year-old daughter Shiloh has been thriving in her dance classes at the Millennium Dance Complex, as evidenced by the videos the Los-Angeles based program often uploads to YouTube.The teen's most recent cameo occurs as she and her peers groove to Doja Cat's "Vegas," a track featured in the new Elvis flick.The 7-minute clip showcases the group of students showing off their moves in groups of three, with Jolie-Pitt taking center stage around the 2:30...
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Quietly Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Is Khloé Kardashian in love again? After being put through the wringer with endless cheating scandals involving baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, is reportedly getting back out in the dating scene. According to Page Six, Kardashian has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HOPES DAUGHTER TRUE CAN HAVE A 'LOVING RELATIONSHIP' WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON DESPITE HIS BETRAYALS: SOURCEPer the insider, the Good American cofounder met the mystery man weeks ago at a dinner party, and the two connected instantly. A source told People...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

70K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy