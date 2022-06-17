ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
June 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Wyoming said a non-native opossum found hiding under a house likely hitched a ride on a semi truck from another state.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas responded to the Western Hills neighborhood, west of Rock Springs, after a resident reported spotting an opossum under his house.

Opossums, the only marsupial native to the United States, are not generally found as far northwest as Wyoming, the sheriff's office said.

Thomas, who nicknamed the opossum George, said she does not believe the male opossum to be an escaped pet.

"Rather, possums often seek refuge in dark, tight spaces, and she believes it most likely that George hitched a ride on a semi on the interstate and probably went looking for food when the rig's driver stopped to rest or for fuel," the news release said.

Thomas personally cared for George until she was able to find a licensed rehabilitation center. The sheriff's office said the facility will have George examined by a veterinarian and transferred to an area of the country where opossums are found in the wild.

Cheryl Augustine
4d ago

A tiny baby showed up on my porch - think it fell off mama. That cute baby is growing like crazy, loves cat food and my cat! Our new little buddy.

Joshua Hull
3d ago

I actually had to have my pet opossum of almost 5 years euthanized today due to cancer. He was my baby boy and I really loved him. He would sleep in my lap like a cat while I watched television. He was a spoiled baby.

Susan Hunter
4d ago

There didn't use to be opossums in WY, true but we have several in our area here in SE WY. Even have a little family on our property. I prefer them to raccoons, they make much less mess and don't carry rabies. This part of WY didn't use to have badgers but there are some of them running around now too.

#Wyoming#Opossum#Animals
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

