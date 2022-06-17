ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth accessed online

By Aubree Carr
 4 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public about about fake prescription pills, Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said Friday.

This is part of the One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign. These pills are easily available and highly lethal. Fentanyl and methamphetamine are often contained in these pills that are mass produced. According to the DEA, such pills are popular among criminal drug networks. The pills are marketed as real prescription opioid medication.

Often, these counterfeit pills are sold on social media. E-commerce platforms are popular for the sale of these pills. Children can be at risk because social media is readily available to anyone with a smartphone or computer. It is recommended for parents to inform their children about the use of prescription drugs.

Two key rules to remember: Only take medicine from a pharmacy and only take medications prescribed by a medical professional. All other purchased pills are illegal, dangerous, and most likely deadly.

Twenty million counterfeit pills were ceased by the DEA as of December 2021 in every state. These pills were laced with fentanyl, 4 out of 10 pills with fentanyl had a lethal dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), within a 12 month period ending in April 2021, over 100,000 people died from a drug overdose. The increase in death is due to fentanyl.

donnd l andrews
4d ago

I guess our young people and our children don't have a chance this is crazy who the hell is making fake pills and putting a chemical that will kill you in it I don't know I don't get it I don't understand people need to get with the program together we stand united we fall that is the rule

Ludlow, MA
