The Palm Beach County Commission will vote today to place a $200 million Housing Bond Referendum on the November ballot. The referendum is intended to address the County’s needs for more affordable workforce housing. The bond would provide a dedicated source of funding for developers to be used as “gap” financing, which will provide low-interest loans to help pay for a portion of the construction costs of apartments and condominiums. Builders would be required to set aside some residences at below-market rates. Additionally, if structured as low-interest loans, the interest, and principal repayments could be recycled into the program, creating additional financing for more units. This program would be administered by the county, with loans underwritten by third-party credit underwriters (the Florida Housing model) and subject to approval by the Board of Palm Beach County Commissioners.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO