5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

Louisville’s My Morning Jacket has created several killer jams over their career so far that have set stereo speakers ablaze. One is 2006’s “Lay Low” from their Z album (2006) which features a scorching, dueling guitar run a la Lynyrd Skynyrd or the Allman Brothers, with innovative drumming and melodic keyboards. “Big Decisions” from The Waterfall (2015) features melodic singing, beautiful slide guitar, pleasant keys, and creative, powerful drumming. Frontman and guitarist Jim James is one of the main creative forces in the band and has also had several good solo efforts. The group’s latest LP is 2021’s self-titled album. My Morning Jacket peaked at no. 8 on Billboard’s Top Rock Album Charts. Special guest is Indigo De Souza. Outdoor show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Stage AE, 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. (R.H.)
