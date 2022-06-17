5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

On Monday, June 20, a member of the harbor seal family at the Louisville Zoo died. Seven-week-old seal pup, Emmy was born on April 29 of this year and passed away Monday. She was the baby of seals Tonie, her mother, and Oscar, her father. She was born underweight and had not gained weight as quickly as the veterinarians at the zoo had hoped. She had good maternal care from her mother but sadly, Emmy didn’t thrive. Early on the pup failed to show a drive to nurse and had to be fed via tube.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO