ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

By Carolyn Brown
leoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville Community Grocery | 400 Finzer Street | Search Eventbrite | Free (tickets required) | 4-7 p.m. At this block party tonight, there’ll be food available for purchase and for free tastings, plus vendors and a community art project. SATURDAY, June 18. Waterfront Park. Parade is free to...

www.leoweekly.com

Comments / 3

Phil Linz
4d ago

are bullet proof vest being handed out or do we have to bring our own????

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

LIST: Church picnics taking place around the Louisville area this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, local church picnics and festivals are finally making their return to the Louisville area this summer. Here's where you can find each church picnic and festival taking place this summer around Louisville:. June 24-25: Holy Family located at 3938...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Color Run Returns To The Waterfront

The Color Run certainly has taken its inspiration from the Indian holiday of Holi in that it is an event where participants are covered in colored powders. However, the Color Run is owned by a for-profit organization that uses the event to “bring people together and make the world a happier, healthier place.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: The Kentuckiana Pride Festival And Parade Returns To Downtown Louisville

On Saturday afternoon, thousands celebrated love and community as the Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade returned to its first "typical" event since 2019. Unlike 2021's in-person festival, which happened in October, and 2020's festival, which happened in June but virtually, the celebration this year was fully in-person and happened during Pride Month. Even so, this was a one-day festival instead of the two-day event it had been in previous years, but the crowd showed up just as much — in fact, organizers said, this was a record-breaking year for attendance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/21

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update. The parents of two-year-old Norah Nitzken said they put her in the trial for two reasons: to keep their daughter safe, and to be a part of the solution. Family of Louisville 2-year-old on their daughter's COVID vaccine trial experience. Updated: 3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Father's Day: Ways to celebrate dad around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Father's day is Sunday and there are several events happening around Louisville and Southern Indiana that will help you celebrate dad. Enjoy free zoo admission for dads courtesy of Ford Motor Company. Fathers can let the attendant know at the entry gate. For the rest of your party, you can purchase tickets online in advance to avoid ticket window lines.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Art#Waterfront Park#Gay Men#What To Do#Things To Do#Leo#Men Of Note
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

Louisville native Marzz got recognized by Timbaland and moved to L.A., but the velvet-voiced singer is back in town for a highly-anticipated show. Presented by Never Nervous and the Gore Club, Plunder Over Louisville features a wide variety of local rock, punk and metal bands. By the Grace of God, Lung, Bodyhammer, Prayer Line, Shi, Wireworks and Shitfire are all set to play, building a night of heavy sounds and high energy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Zoo Seal Pup, Emmy, Has Died

On Monday, June 20, a member of the harbor seal family at the Louisville Zoo died. Seven-week-old seal pup, Emmy was born on April 29 of this year and passed away Monday. She was the baby of seals Tonie, her mother, and Oscar, her father. She was born underweight and had not gained weight as quickly as the veterinarians at the zoo had hoped. She had good maternal care from her mother but sadly, Emmy didn’t thrive. Early on the pup failed to show a drive to nurse and had to be fed via tube.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KHS CARE-a-van to give free vaccines for Louisville pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The Kentucky Humane Society has now said that all of their appointments for Tuesday's launch is full. The Kentucky Humane Society is launching a new initiative Tuesday designed to provide pet vaccines in neighborhoods that don't have access to affordable pet care according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Hing Wang Cajun Seafood & Sushi opens in New Albany

A year ago in June, 502 Crab House opened in south Louisville. The Courier Journal’s Dahlia Ghabour had the report. It’s owned by Peter Tran and his brother Shawn, both of whom are new to the restaurant industry. “My brothers have a nail salon for 15 years, L’Amour Nails & Spa in Elizabethtown,” Peter Tran said. “I’m hoping my new restaurant will become [successful] the same way.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
internewscast.com

Police Hunt Man Filmed Punching Louisville Mayor On Street

Authorities are searching for a man caught on video punching the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, knocking him to the pavement, and then walking away. Greg Fischer, a Democrat who has been mayor of Kentucky’s largest city since 2011, wasn’t seriously hurt in the attack at a downtown entertainment complex Saturday evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

My Morning Jacket in Concert at Stage AE (Wed., 6/22/22)

Louisville’s My Morning Jacket has created several killer jams over their career so far that have set stereo speakers ablaze. One is 2006’s “Lay Low” from their Z album (2006) which features a scorching, dueling guitar run a la Lynyrd Skynyrd or the Allman Brothers, with innovative drumming and melodic keyboards. “Big Decisions” from The Waterfall (2015) features melodic singing, beautiful slide guitar, pleasant keys, and creative, powerful drumming. Frontman and guitarist Jim James is one of the main creative forces in the band and has also had several good solo efforts. The group’s latest LP is 2021’s self-titled album. My Morning Jacket peaked at no. 8 on Billboard’s Top Rock Album Charts. Special guest is Indigo De Souza. Outdoor show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Stage AE, 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. (R.H.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Giving Your Unwanted Items A Second Chance

After you’ve taken the time and care to declutter your closets, and that small crawl space under your bed, you might find some items too lovely to toss into your garbage bin. What if your stuff can find new life with someone who appreciates their beauty? Taking your unwanted clothing, furniture, or even books to a secondhand shop is a way for beloved objects to go to a good home with someone who’ll love them as much as you have.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New housing development proposed by church 'addressing need' in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new housing development is being led by a church in west Louisville. Renaissance on Broadway is a planned 55-unit housing development at 4422 West Broadway proposed by Christ Temple Christian Life Center, also known as Christ Temple Apostolic Church. The four-story building is planned to have 18 one-bedroom and 37 two-bedroom apartments, with rent set at 30, 50 and 60% of area median income.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy