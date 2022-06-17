Rick Scott Wants to Increase Availability for HIV/AIDS Prevention Treatment

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., brought out a bill “to increase flexibility for Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program clinics, which provides care and treatment for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, to allow them to cover expenses of HIV/AIDS prevention medication such as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and associated necessary services.”

Scott introduced the “Ryan White PrEP Availability Act” with U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, as a co-sponsor.

“Since the creation of the Ryan White program more than three decades ago, America has made incredible medical advancements including the development of highly-effectively PrEP treatments to help prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS – a task once thought impossible. While we are moving in the right direction, there are still more than 40,000 Americans infected with HIV every year, and we clearly have more work to do. I’m proud to introduce this common sense, bipartisan legislation to improve access to resources and prevention treatments available at Ryan White HIV/AIDS clinics in Florida and throughout the United States,” Scott said.

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment of medical professionals and researchers, we are able to help stop the spread of HIV/AIDS in its tracks with medications like PrEP. Though it will take time and further dedication to ensure that no American has to suffer from HIV/AIDS, the Ryan White Program offers lifesaving care and treatment to folks in New Mexico and around the country. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation, which will help limit the spread of HIV and ensure the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program clinics have the authority they need,” Ray Lujan said.

The bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. House.