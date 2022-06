WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A man is facing a murder charge after police said he shot someone and then led officers on a high-speed chase. The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert early Monday morning on N. 3rd Street and found a 36-year-old man laying down on the sidewalk near the Wilson Center and discovered that he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO