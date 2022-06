Online Reservations for Campsites at Blacktail Dam in Williams County Now Available; Kota Ray Dam and Epping/Springbrook Dam Coming Soon!

Effective: 2022-06-19 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sheridan; Slope; Stark SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 392 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT /1 AM MDT/ MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA MCKENZIE IN SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA BURLEIGH GRANT MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SHERIDAN IN SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN DUNN GOLDEN VALLEY HETTINGER SLOPE STARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEACH, BEULAH, BISMARCK, BOWMAN, CARSON, CENTER, DICKINSON, ELGIN, FAIRFIELD, GARRISON, GOODRICH, HALLIDAY, HAZEN, HETTINGER, KILLDEER, MANDAN, MARMARTH, MCCLUSKY, MEDORA, MOTT, NEW ENGLAND, NEW LEIPZIG, TURTLE LAKE, UNDERWOOD, WASHBURN, WATFORD CITY, AND WILTON.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO