ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

CWS Omaha: Take the bus to the ballpark

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzTLl_0gECIa8X00

Metro transit will be providing a stadium bus route downtown for those attending the Men's College World Series. For those not staying downtown, the city transportation agency has other options for getting to games without the parking hassle.

See the press release below along with attached maps.

Let Metro get you to the game! Baseball fans can catch a fun and relaxing ride to baseball village and the Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Metro brought back the Stadium Circulator for the 2022 College World Series— It circles the Old Market, the Capitol District, and will drop fans off right in front of the stadium. And it only costs 25 cents!

Information

Cost: 25-cent fare

Arrivals: Every ten minutes during running hours

Hours:

Opening Celebration- Thursday, June 16
Start: 8 a.m.
End: 30 minutes after festivities end

Each Game Day
Start: 60 minutes before 1st game
End: 60 minutes after last game

Not staying downtown? ORBT runs regularly right down Dodge with stops connecting to the circulator.

More information on planning bus trips and tracking buses, the Stadium Circulator map and helpful tips on combining busing with other ways of getting around can be found at Metro’s website: ometro.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Dodge, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
WOWT

44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly. That’s why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 mini Australian shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday. A breeder surrendered the...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extreme heat is even having an impact on the roadways. Just south of West Dodge Road on 204th street, a portion of the street can be seen to be buckled - damaged by the extreme heat. The outside lane going northbound has been shut down...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballpark#Cws#Cws Omaha#The Old Market
1011now.com

The West wins the 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Sertoma 8-man all-star football classic wrapped up on Saturday at Adams Central High School. The West team jumped out to an early lead that helped them head into half up 31-8. The halftime deficit was too much for the East team to overcome. The West...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
rockchalktalk.com

Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Sevion Morrison

A former four-star recruit out of high school and a three-star in the transfer portal from the University of Nebraska. He tallied 30 rushing attempts for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns last season for the Cornhuskers. The evaluation of him coming out of high school sounds like the type of back that would flourish in Lance Leipold’s wide zone offense that emphasizes stretching the defense and then cutting back to hit holes opened by the offensive line.
LAWRENCE, KS
WOWT

17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week a 17-year-old, still in high school, opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop. Roll-N-Sweetz in North Omaha serves ice cream, sweets, and inspiration for all those who want to chase their dreams. a’Ron Burns is hard at work this summer. He’s a high school...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Juneteenth celebrated in Omaha as federal holiday for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Juneteenth is here, and with that, a variety of events were held in celebration. People in Omaha are celebrating the first year of Juneteenth being an official federal holiday. Festival organizer Alajia McKizia says the Juneteenth Joy Fest was held Saturday in anticipation of the holiday.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Fire in downtown Omaha building under investigation

(Omaha, NE) -- A fire in a downtown Omaha building is under investigation. The Omaha Fire Department says just before 10:00 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding in the area of 17th & Douglas Streets. OFD says when crews arrived in the area, they began investigating the lower parking levels and tunnels of the Brandeis Parking garage for the source of the alarm. Fire investigators say a few minutes later, an Automatic Fire Detections Signal was dispatched to an adjoining building address, 203 South 18th Street.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy