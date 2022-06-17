CWS Omaha: Take the bus to the ballpark

Metro transit will be providing a stadium bus route downtown for those attending the Men's College World Series. For those not staying downtown, the city transportation agency has other options for getting to games without the parking hassle.

See the press release below along with attached maps.

Let Metro get you to the game! Baseball fans can catch a fun and relaxing ride to baseball village and the Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Metro brought back the Stadium Circulator for the 2022 College World Series— It circles the Old Market, the Capitol District, and will drop fans off right in front of the stadium. And it only costs 25 cents!

Information

Cost: 25-cent fare

Arrivals: Every ten minutes during running hours

Hours:

Opening Celebration- Thursday, June 16

Start: 8 a.m.

End: 30 minutes after festivities end

Each Game Day

Start: 60 minutes before 1st game

End: 60 minutes after last game

Not staying downtown? ORBT runs regularly right down Dodge with stops connecting to the circulator.

More information on planning bus trips and tracking buses, the Stadium Circulator map and helpful tips on combining busing with other ways of getting around can be found at Metro’s website: ometro.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .