CULLMAN, Ala. – With generations of Cullman County youth decrying the lack of fun activities in town, the City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) department provided their solution on Friday with the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony of the city’s new water park, WildWater. “It’s awesome to build something this nice for our community to enjoy and to also have something so incredible that it’s going to draw regional attention. People who live an hour or two away are going to be visiting every day. They’ll be spending money in our gas stations and our stores, increasing...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO