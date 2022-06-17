Sheriff’s Deputies Safely Locate Missing Person
Joseph Cox of Oceano on went missing June 15 and was found safe in Visalia June 17
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding an at-risk missing person, Joseph Cox.
On Friday, June 17, Cox made contact with his family and was safely located in Visalia. Cox was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, June 15, leaving his residence in Oceano.
Comments / 0