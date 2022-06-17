ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Sheriff’s Deputies Safely Locate Missing Person

By About The Author
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qzas_0gECIIRZ00

Joseph Cox of Oceano on went missing June 15 and was found safe in Visalia June 17

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding an at-risk missing person, Joseph Cox.

On Friday, June 17, Cox made contact with his family and was safely located in Visalia. Cox was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, June 15, leaving his residence in Oceano.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX26

Man reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno family is asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing last Thursday. 45-year-old Ruben Beltran was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on June 16th in Fresno's Tower District. He is 5' 9" tall, about 170 lbs., with brown hair, and...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Nathan Alyea, 16, was last seen Monday at about 7:30 p.m. near Pacheco Road and Monitor Street. He is considered at-risk because of his mental disability.  Alyea is described as White, 6 feet 1 inch […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
City
Oceano, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Lindsay man arrested in connection to homicide of his brother

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lindsay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of his brother, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say they received a call about an assault on the 21600 block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay.
LINDSAY, CA
crimevoice.com

Intoxicated man reportedly caught with stolen gun in Kings County

A Kings County man, who is also a convicted felon, was recently arrested on numerous firearm charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3 AM on Sunday, June 5, a deputy responded to the 11500 block of 2nd Place in Hanford to investigate reports of a commotion and people drinking in public.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

According to the report, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Shaw Avenue, on the overpass above the highway. Furthermore, the responding officials spotted the front wheels of a small SUV hanging over the edge. In addition, the collision also affected passing traffic as authorities cleared out and extricated the...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX26

Man arrested for DUI following deadly head-on crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Sunday evening following a deadly crash on Ashlan at Sunnyside in Fresno. Debris from the crash remains scattered on the roadway along Ashlan and Sunnyside Avenues. The impact of the crash knocking a neighbor's mailbox off its posts onto the front yard of the home.
FRESNO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy