MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's a number we all know. 414. Summer arrives at 4:14 am Tuesday, June 21st. And right on time. We'll have plenty of heat and humidity to deal with on this day. Actually, Monday will have similar conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and humidity making it feel more like 100-105. So enjoy the nice weather for Father's Day and Juneteenth while we have it. Also, it's interesting to see how many warm summers we've had in just the last 10 years. Of course, 2012 takes the prize, but 2021 and 2020 were close second and third.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO