Phoenix, AZ

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy talks latest on Pipeline Fire

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor is expanding with new concourse debut on Monday. A new concourse in Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4 is scheduled to debut on Monday and features art highlighting Arizona.

www.azfamily.com

12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
AZFamily

Team to study areas burned by wildfires near Flagstaff

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Temps to climb back up this week around Phoenix

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighter working Pipeline Fire celebrates birthday

RAW VIDEO: Full testimony from AZ House Speaker Rusty Bowers to the Jan. 6 committee. Full testimony of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifies to the U.S. House on January 6th committee on June 21, 2022.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Electric Cars#Mayor#Downtown Phoenix#Vehicles#Grassrootz Bookstore
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Work begins on several murals in Mesa’s Asian District

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A one-mile stretch of roadway is set to become home to a collection of murals featuring the animals of the Chinese zodiac, as part of a project to celebrate a diversity of culture and community in Mesa’s Asian District. Work has already begun on the murals, located on Dobson Road between Main Street and Broadway Road in West Mesa.
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Arizona

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality." Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Brnovich sues Scottsdale school district, former board president

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday he's suing the Scottsdale Unified School District for allegedly setting "unlawful" restrictions on how citizens can participate during public meetings. The lawsuit specifically singles out Jann-Michael Greenburg, the former...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Child Crisis giving away pool fences

Swimming is top of mind for children in search of fun and a break from the heat. To create awareness and keep children safe around water, Child Crisis Arizona has relaunched the Pool Fence Safety Program in conjunction with Salt River Project and the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. “SRP and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Chase Field

RAW VIDEO: Full testimony from AZ House Speaker Rusty Bowers to the Jan. 6 committee. Full testimony of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifies to the U.S. House on January 6th committee on June 21, 2022.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix No. 1 in the nation for highest inflation

Annual inflation for the U.S. in April was 8.3 percent, compared to 8.5 percent in March. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides Consumer Price Index data for select local areas, and prices rose even more in the Phoenix metropolitan area than the nation, with Phoenix inflation increasing 11.0 percent over the year for April compared to 8.3 percent nationally. That was the highest inflation for all areas. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent over the month in April, compared to a boost of 1.2 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. The index for all items less food and energy was up 0.6 percent for the month.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general sues Scottsdale Unified over 2021 public meetings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate, is suing the Scottsdale Unified School District and its former president over how they handled the debate over a COVID-19 mask mandate. According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the board and ex-president Jann-Michael Greenburg structured meetings in August 2021, so public comment on the mask mandate was limited. Board members are accused of cutting speakers off during time for comments. Brnovich claims it violates the state’s Open Meeting Law.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ

