Police have released the names of five people injured in a wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 58-year-old Mickey Ward of Hopkinsville was on Pembroke Road when it collided with a truck driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Crumpton of Russell Springs that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO