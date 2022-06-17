ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suspects carjacking victims in Bridgeport: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about carjackings and thefts that have occurred in Bridgeport this month. In each incident, the offenders approached the...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Caught on video: Jiujitsu instructor pins down suspected thief at Ravenswood convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows a Good Samaritan stepping in to help a store clerk during an attack on the city's North Side last week. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, what the attacker didn't know was that the Good Samaritan also happens to be a jiujitsu trainer. The Supreme Jiu-Jitsu Academy is located on Lincoln Avenue just northwest of the intersection with Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue. Owner Idriz Redzovic enjoys teaching the art of self-defense to youngsters there. But last week, while at a 7-Eleven at 1532 W. Lawrence Ave., just east of Ashland Avenue in...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
City
Bridgeport, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

2 teens in custody after carjacking on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenages are in custody after a carjacking on Chicago's Near West Side. Police said the 16 and 17-year-old in custody were part of a group of at least five carjackers who held a man and woman at gunpoint in the 500 block of West Van Buren Street. The offenders pulled the victims out of their car and before driving away in the stolen vehicle.Police said the suspects crashed the stolen car a few miles away and were taken into custody. A woman in the car they hit was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Both offenders are facing felony counts of vehicular hijacking. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 35, shot in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the South Loop neighborhood. The 35-year-old was standing outside around 11:45 p.m. when gunfire struck him in the leg in the first block of West Cermak Road, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Carjackings#Thefts
cwbchicago.com

Man, woman hospitalized following a violent robbery in Boystown, police say

A man and woman were taken to a hospital after armed robbers confronted them as they walked on the 600 block of West Cornelia in Boystown overnight, police said. The victims, a 58-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were on the sidewalk near Broadway when a white Mercedes sedan pulled up around 12:23 a.m. Three men stepped out of the car and one of them displayed a handgun while demanding the victims’ property, according to a CPD spokesperson.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Woman, 60, fatally shot in West Englewood

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in West Englewood. She was on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

‘Like a drag strip,’ West Side neighbors say

West Side neighbors say more stop signs are needed to slow down speeding drivers after a hit-and-run driver killed an 11-year-old June 16 near Douglass Park. The boy was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street at 10:20 a.m. when a driver hit him, police said. The boy, identified as Jalon James by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities said Jalon lived about a block away from where the crash occurred.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 26, charged in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a shooting Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood. Trevell Shipp, 26, is accused of opening fire on a 23-year-old woman during a "domestic incident" around 3:56 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue, police said. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen, man shot in Little Village kitchen

CHICAGO - A teen and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair was standing in a kitchen around 1:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a gunman fired shots through the window from a rear porch, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
goodwordnews.com

5 shot dead in parking lot in Douglas: Police – NBC Chicago

Five people were shot dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. At around 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy