WASHINGTON (AP) — Little Fletcher Pack woke up Monday morning and asked: "Is today vaccine day?" For the 3-year-old from Lexington, South Carolina, the answer was yes. The nation's infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination as the U.S. rolls out shots for tots this week. Shipments arrived in some locations over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York City, opened up appointments for Monday.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO