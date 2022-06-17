ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I never wanted Arsenal… I only wanted Juventus’ – Dusan Vlahovic finally opens up on snubbing Gunners transfer

By Gary Stonehouse
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCV1Q_0gECHAPy00

DUSAN VLAHOVIC has finally opened up over snubbing Arsenal for Juventus - and insisted there was only one club for him.

The Serbian was refusing to sign a new contract at Fiorentina as the Gunners circled ready to swoop in January

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvWXh_0gECHAPy00
Dusan Vlahovic has opened up on why he snubbed Arsenal for Juventus Credit: Getty

Mikel Arteta had chased the forward for several months, but he was left tearing his hair out as the 22-year-old rejected his advances to remain in Serie A.

Instead he penned a four-year deal at Juventus after Fiorentina opted to cash-in rather than wait until he entered the last 12 months of his package there.

And even though Arsenal and North London rivals Tottenham both wanted to bring him to the Premier League, Vlahovic claims he only had eyes for one club.

When asked about the offer from the Gunners, he told The Telegraph: “Maybe my agent knows but I never talked to anyone about it.

“I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say.

“And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It’s incredible every time I put it on.”

Vlahovic made a red-hot start at Juventus as he scored on his debut following his £62m switch.

He has gone on to find the net a further eight times for the club.

The ace added: “I definitely identify with their DNA.

“The Juventus personality coincides with my personality.

“When you come here you never give up, you fight all the time, you make the sacrifices. This was definitely what I was looking for.”

Combining all of his goals for both clubs and his country last term, Vlahovic bagged 34 in 53 matches in all competitions.

