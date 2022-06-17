ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New M2 MacBook Pro now available for preorder

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's 2022 MacBook Pro offers Apple next-gen M2 like the new 2022 MacBook Air. Now available for preorder at select retailers, pricing for the M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Over the M1 MacBook Pro, it features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It...

www.laptopmag.com

laptopmag.com

Samsung Discover summer sales event: Best deals and free gift offers

The Samsung Discover sales event returns to kick off the summer with monumental discounts. From now until Sunday, June 26, save big on Samsung's best laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Throughout the duration of the summer sales event, Samsung will out deals every day. These 24-hour flash deals go by...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple's AirTag may get an upgrade if shipments continue to grow

Apple's tracking device could get a second-generation upgrade, as AirTag shipments have grown considerably since its launch in 2021. While improvements aren't specified, the tracker could see further anti-stalking updates. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirTag has grown in shipments over the past year. Shipments in 2021 reached 20...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com

How to check VRAM in Windows 11

Knowing how to check VRAM in Windows 11 can help you set your expectations on the capacity of your computer to render images.Your VRAM (Video Random Access Memory) should not be confused with your RAM (Random Access Memory). Yes, they both deal with short-term file storage, but there are many differences. Your RAM stores data for your central processor while the VRAM stores data for your graphics processor.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How to update apps on Android

"How to update apps" is a popular query that is getting a lot of traction on Google Search. So if you've been wondering how to upgrade your favorite apps, just know that you're not the only one seeking guidance on how to do it. Fortunately, you've come to the right...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

1More Comfobuds Mini review

The $99 1More ComfoBuds Mini have pleasant ANC and sound, but there are numerous kinks that need to be worked out. The 1More ComfoBuds Mini are one of two new affordable noise-cancelling earbuds launched by the San Diego-based audio brand. They join the PistonPro Buds in the swamped cheap wireless earbuds category and combine 7mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), SoundID support, and wireless charging into a teeny design.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Google Pixel 6 revisited review

Google claims to have fixed most bugs that ailed early Pixel 6 bugs. We put those claims to test in our revisited review. When I switched to an iPhone last year, the Google Pixel series was in disarray. Its latest flagship at the time, the Pixel 5, was discontinued in less than a year, and other than the mid-range Pixel 4a’s above-average figures, there was little for Google to hang on to. It seemed like the end of the road for its premium smartphone lineup, leaving me with no option but to jump ship. The latest Pixel 6, in many ways, represents a new line of phones with a fresh direction and Google’s in-house chip, and for a moment, it did seem like Google has, at long last, hit a home run. Then came the bugs.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

TCL’s 65-inch QLED Smart TV is on sale for $599

TCL’s 5-Series Roku QLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR, specifically the 65-inch version, is on sale today at Amazon with a sale price of just $599.99. That’s a big savings of 45% – with its regular retail price normally being $1,099. Recapping its specs, its 4K display...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is unquestionably the best Android tablet for most people with solid specs, an excellent display and the included S Pen, but that’s only if an Android tablet is the right choice for you. $679. (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

M1 MacBook Air falls to $899 ahead of Prime Day

Soon-to-be dethroned by the M2 MacBook Air, the M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops around. And now, you can score a sweet discount on Apple's previous-gen featherlight laptop ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for $899 (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Unpair an Apple Watch from your iPhone

If you are lucky enough to be upgrading your Apple Watch to one of the new models recently launched by Apple and need to unpair your old Apple Watch from your iPhone. This quick guide will take you through the process of unpairing and erasing your old Apple Watch ready for resale or to give to a family member or friend. Thankfully Apple makes the and pairing process very simple and you can restore your Apple Watch to its factory settings.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

You can already have Apple's new CarPlay experience today

You need to look on the Android side to get a fully digital dashboard today. While the focus of Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote was on Macs and OS updates, the company used one short segment to do something unusual — preview technology that’s coming not by the end of the year, but almost a year and a half later. Specifically a major expansion of CarPlay, the iOS feature that bridges iPhones with car infotainment systems. As you’ll see, Apple is really playing catch-up with Android Automotive, which is in vehicles as we speak. Long-term, it’s likely concerned with the groundwork for the Apple Car, as well as fending off a Google-based future.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Downloads in Google Chrome too slow? Here are 4 ways to speed them up

Google Chrome made its name by providing a fast web-surfing experience. In removing unnecessary tools and apps, Chrome revolutionized how browsers functioned. Since its release in 2008, it has become the most dominant internet browser globally. Chrome also facilitates one of the most popular activities on the internet: downloading files...
COMPUTERS

