Governor Kathy Hochul signed a voting rights package Monday, saying New York stands against efforts to undermine national elections. Marking the observed Juneteenth holiday, Hochul and fellow top Democrats gathered at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn to champion the package. They said the legislation is a civil rights measure in an era when many states have tightened voting access and leaders question the validity of elections.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO