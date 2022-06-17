ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Cars Destroyed When Truck Blows A Tire in Rural Olmsted County

By Kim David
Power 96
Power 96
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A freak accident in rural Olmsted County Thursday shut down a section of I-90 for...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Faribault Crash Victim Identified

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
FARIBAULT, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

UPDATE- Glenville man killed in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday morning identified

A Glenville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Kenworth semi well-drilling truck being driven by 45-year old Scott Lewis Kirton of Hammond, Wisconsin was southbound on I-35 at approximately 8:08 a.m. Monday morning when a blown tire caused Kirton to lose control of the vehicle. It then crossed the median and struck a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup being driven by a 22-year old Hunter Lee Robinson of Glenville at Exit 2 in Freeman Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota. According to the incident report, Robertson was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck when a southbound semi blew a...
GLENVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Accidents
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Olmsted County, MN
Cars
KIMT

Deadly collision between semi and pickup in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

At least one killed in Freeborn County crash

(ABC 6 News) - A crash in involving a semi and a pickup truck in Freeborn County killed at least one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 2 just after 8 a.m.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fast Food Restaurants#Accident#Kroc Am News
fox9.com

SUV sinks at Mississippi River boat launch

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KAAL-TV

Semi catches fire, 8 vehicles "a total loss"

(ABC 6 News) - A semi towing eight cars blew a tire and caught fire at about 5:27 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The eight vehicles were "a total loss," Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said. The Minnesota State Patrol, several sheriff's deputies, and the Rochester and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman loses $7,000 to phone fraud

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was cheated out of $7,000 by a phony phone call. It happened on June 16. The 62-year-old victim told investigators she got an automated call about her card being used for fraudulent payments. The victim responded and was connected to a female who said payment was made through the victim’s bank.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate grain bin death in southern Minnesota

HOPE, Minnesota — Officials say a man died Thursday night after getting trapped inside a grain bin at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota. According to a Steele County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the grain terminal just after 9:15 p.m. on a report of a trapped employee. Officials say the man, 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum of Pemberton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPE, MN
KIMT

$10K worth of copper stolen from Rochester construction site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $10,000 worth of copper was stolen from a construction site at John Marshall High School this week. Police said it happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Copper coils were being replaced and the subjects entered the site and stole all of it. No arrests have been made.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Plea Deal For Rochester Area Man Charged With Shootings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges for a series of shootings that occurred on New Year's Day. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors will drop 6 counts of second-degree assault against 64-year-old Paul Reichel. He...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rural Olmsted County Woman Falls, Spends Several Days On The Ground

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy