1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash on I-24 near downtown Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Nationwide Report
On Friday morning, one person died after being hit by a vehicle near downtown Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at approximately 1:15 a.m. [...]
More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Nashville Accident News
- Recent Memphis Accident News
- Recent Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Tennessee Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Tennessee? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1