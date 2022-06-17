ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash on I-24 near downtown Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

On Friday morning, one person died after being hit by a vehicle near downtown Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at approximately 1:15 a.m. [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

