3 men accused of fatally beating security guard at North Texas 'no-billed' by jury, records say

 4 days ago
MESQUITE, Texas — Court records say the three men accused of fatally assaulting a security guard at a Mesquite gym earlier this year are not being indicted by the Dallas County Grand Jury. The records showed all three men were "no-billed" by the jury, meaning they did not...

Truthseeker
4d ago

How did they come to this decision?? There's a video of the incident!

Saint X Of All Time
4d ago

It’s obvious what the make up of the grand jury was in this case…

Mikeyboy
4d ago

Common sense has left the building

