Coconino Humane Assoc. needs immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from wildfires return home

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More evacuations were lifted Monday for those living near the Pipeline Fire that continues to burn near Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s office says families living in communities such as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, and West Alpine Ranchos can return home. In addition, people living along Highway 89 Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post are now allowed to return. As crews get a better handle on the fire, most of the communities under pre-evacuation statuses, such as East Alpine Ranchos and areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post and Medicine Valley, were also downgraded to “READY” status.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO