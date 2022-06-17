ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino Humane Assoc. needs immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from wildfires return home

knau.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coconino Humane Association is looking for immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from the Pipeline and Haywire fires return home to safety....

www.knau.org

Related
knau.org

Wildfire update for Tuesday, June 21, 2022: Containment grows on Pipeline and Haywire fires, crews in place for possible new lightning starts

Containment continues to increase on the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff on the San Francisco Peaks. Officials with the Coconino National Forest say crews have 60% containment of the blaze and will start shifting focus to suppression repair and minimizing potential soil erosion resulting from firefighting efforts. These operations are aimed at mitigating impacts to predicted incoming precipitation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Pipeline Fire suppression costs near $11 million

Suppression costs for the 26,500-acre Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff are nearing $11 million. The wildfire that ignited more than a week ago has involved heavy use of aircraft and more than a thousand personnel. As of Monday evening, the Pipeline Fire’s price tag had reached more than $10.7 million....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents below fire scars to buy flood insurance

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres. Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

More evacuations lifted near Flagstaff; Pipeline Fire is now 50% contained

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More evacuations were lifted Monday for those living near the Pipeline Fire that continues to burn near Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s office says families living in communities such as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, and West Alpine Ranchos can return home. In addition, people living along Highway 89 Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post are now allowed to return. As crews get a better handle on the fire, most of the communities under pre-evacuation statuses, such as East Alpine Ranchos and areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post and Medicine Valley, were also downgraded to “READY” status.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

More evacuation orders lifted near Pipeline, Haywire fires

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has lifted several evacuation orders for areas affected by the Pipeline and Haywire fires. Crater Estates, Moon Crater West, Alpine Ranchos and private property along U.S. Highway 89 north from Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post have been downgraded from Go to Set status.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Pipeline/Haywire Fire Update – June 20, 2022

Fire behavior: A Red Flag warning is in effect until evening due to increased temperatures, lower relative humidity, gusty winds and drier conditions. Fire activity is expected for today and heat and smoke are still occurring within the interior of the fire perimeter. While Saturday’s precipitation did increase fuel moisture, today’s temperature increases will start drying out fuels once again. Due to these conditions, fire activity is anticipated to slightly increase over the next few days.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
ABC4

Fires in Flagstaff prompt evacuations, visit from Navajo Nation leaders

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes near Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires. As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Two dead, one injured in Flagstaff murder-suicide

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A woman is hospitalized after a domestic violence shooting in Flagstaff left two people dead. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff police were called to a home on Kaibab Lane for reports of someone trespassing. When the first responding officer arrived, he heard a woman screaming...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Serious accident in Flagstaff on I-40

CCSO, Flagstaff FD, DPS, and Guardian medical were dispatched to a very serious accident along Interstate 40 near Butler Ave around 1:15 AM Sunday morning. As of this writing, one person is confirmed to have been injured. CCSO and Troopers had the Interstate completely shut down for a short period of time. Several people called our tip line saying they heard what sounded like an explosion in the area. The noise was likely from this collision. Due to the serious nature of the person’s injuries, we are withholding any further updates at this time.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

