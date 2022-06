WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The summer solstice, at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, marked the beginning of the new, famously hot season for the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast opens with hotter temperatures as a high pressure ridge rebuilds. Afternoon temperatures crested in the upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday and will rise deeper 90s Wednesday. As humidity gradually becomes more palpable, heat index may add a couple of extra perceived points to the temperature, but the added moisture will not immediately convert to rain chances. Though not 100%, some of the best odds for a shower or storm of the forecast period will hold until Thursday.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO