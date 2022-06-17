The Sub-$100k Tesla Model S Is Officially Dead

As chip shortages, supply chain issues, and the war between Russia and Ukraine wreak havoc on the automotive industry, manufacturers have had to increase vehicle prices at an astronomical rate. No type of automobile has been affected greater than the EV, no doubt due to its heavy reliance on semiconductor chips to function. But while Tesla has increased prices multiple times in recent months, some manufacturers have retained the affordability of their models. One such manufacturer is Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. But now it's emerged that Ford is no longer turning a profit on the Mach-E, despite slight inflation-related price increases, as rising production costs mean that in keeping its mainstream EV affordable, the Blue Oval is potentially taking a hit on every car it produces.

