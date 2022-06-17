ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Sub-$100k Tesla Model S Is Officially Dead

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla is a brand that's all about big, bold, eye-popping numbers. Do you want the fastest sedan in the world? Try the Model S Plaid's 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds. How about a range of over 400 miles, still one of the few EVs to have this ability? The regular...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Is Making A Crazy Number Of New Cars

Tesla has reached a massive production milestone at its Berlin-based gigafactory. The company took to Twitter to announce its newly-opened German facility has built 1,000 examples of the Model Y SUV this week. The tweet, seen below, shows a large group of employees celebrating the achievement on the factory floor.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: New Toyota Crown Ready To Replace The Avalon

The Toyota Avalon isn't long for this world. After MY2022, the venerable four-door sedan will bow out after nearly three decades of service. This came as no surprise - the sedan is a dying breed, quickly being killed off by the SUV and crossover. What did surprise us, however, was Toyota's planned replacement.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Says Tesla Has Just TWO Years Left At The Top

It's easy to forget based on the company's limited market share here in the United States, but Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest automakers, coming in second only to Toyota. Despite not even coming close to Toyota in global sales, Tesla is currently the world's most valuable automaker based on its lead in the electric vehicle space (and other factors). Tesla may own the largest slice of the EV piece right now, but a new study from Bloomberg claims that the US company's lead will only last another two years.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

The BMW M3 Touring Is A 503 HP Ring Slaying Wagon

For years, BMW fans have been asking for a BMW M3 station wagon. BMW got close, making a one-off E46 M3 Touring back in the day. Now, the day has come for a full-fledged mass-produced BMW M3 Touring. This is it. And no, it's not coming to America. Just like all the serious German wagons, from the Audi RS2 to the Mercedes-AMG C63, we won't be getting this longroof.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Promises Electric Cars Will Still Look Crazy

The blonde man in the blue suit you see pointing at the Lamborghini Sian in the photo below is Mitja Borkert. He joined Lamborghini back in 2016. He's Lambo's design boss. Any Lambo that's hit tarmac since 2016 looks the way it does because of Mitja. Notably, that'll also include Lamborghini's first electrified models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Losing Money On Every Mustang Mach-E Sold

As chip shortages, supply chain issues, and the war between Russia and Ukraine wreak havoc on the automotive industry, manufacturers have had to increase vehicle prices at an astronomical rate. No type of automobile has been affected greater than the EV, no doubt due to its heavy reliance on semiconductor chips to function. But while Tesla has increased prices multiple times in recent months, some manufacturers have retained the affordability of their models. One such manufacturer is Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. But now it's emerged that Ford is no longer turning a profit on the Mach-E, despite slight inflation-related price increases, as rising production costs mean that in keeping its mainstream EV affordable, the Blue Oval is potentially taking a hit on every car it produces.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

It's Time To Celebrate America's Biggest Cars

For many enthusiasts who drive for enjoyment and not just as a means of getting from point A to B, the continuing trend of cars growing larger and heavier from one generation to the next isn't a good thing. The current BMW 3 Series is nearly the same size as the E39 5 Series. Yes, it's more comfortable than it once was, but it doesn't drive with the same delicacy as the much smaller E36 3 Series. The new-gen Kia Sportage is another example, being a full 7.1 inches longer than the outgoing model.
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Steal Over $1 Million Worth Of Ford F-150 Raptors

If you're in the security business, you may want to offer your services to Ford. Back in December, the automaker's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was targeted by thieves who made off with four Mustang Shelby GT500s. That ordeal was repeated last week when a handful of GT500s were again stolen from the same site. And if that wasn't enough, numerous news agencies are now reporting that almost $1 million worth of 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor pickups were stolen from a Dearborn Truck Plant storage lot earlier this month. The mass theft was reported by Ford on June 10, and police have already made headway in the investigation.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Says The Gas-Powered Mustang Has To Live On

Recently, Ford CEO Jim Farley spent time speaking at the 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. There, Farley discussed plans for Ford's future, how the brand will handle electrification, and critically, how it won't. At least, how Ford won't electrify certain models. Farley says he sees Ford's gas-powered business as a sort of "passion brand," comprised of models like the Ford Mustang and Bronco Raptor.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Initiative Is A Dream Come True For New Mechanics

Just recently, Ford announced it will invest $3.7 billion into the production of new EVs and ICE-powered vehicles, such as the upcoming S650 Mustang and the eagerly-awaited Ranger. The hefty expenditure will also create a staggering 6,200 jobs as the company ramps up production of its commercial electric vehicles. Aside...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Make The Maverick Hybrid Truck Even Better

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi's Five-Cylinder Engine Boasts A Legendary Heritage

Name a new car with a five-cylinder engine. If you live in the United States, there's only one: the 2022 Audi RS3. The other two sold in Europe, the Audi RS Q3 and Cupra Formentor VZ5, have the same 2.5-liter turbocharged mill. Not only does this engine boast a unique configuration, but it also comes from legendary origins. Audi created the original five-cylinder engine in the 1970s after being tasked with creating more power than a four-cylinder while retaining minimal size and maximum efficiency. The 2.1-liter engine debuted in the 1976 Audi 100 boasting 136 horsepower, and the legend grew from there.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

More Mustang Shelby GT500s Have Been Stolen From Ford's Flat Rock Plant

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 may have got a sizeable price increase for the 2022 model year, but that hasn't stopped buyers from splashing out on expensive optional equipment. For these people, paying for the full experience is justified, but not everybody feels that way. In December, Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was hit by thieves who made off with four of the special Shelby models. You'd think such a thing would be a once-off, but reports are now emerging that five or six GT500s have again been liberated from the Michigan, Detroit facility. Fortunately, police were able to detain one suspect this time, and three of the vehicles were recovered.
FLAT ROCK, MI
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang GT's Rev-Matching System Has A Dangerous Consequence

There's never a dull moment in the world of the Ford Mustang. The world's most popular sports car has been having a few major ups and downs this year, with production facing numerous setbacks due to global parts shortages and the ongoing chip shortage. As Ford readies the all-new Mustang, it is still keeping the current-gen car alive by releasing tons of special editions, but a major recall in February will now be followed by another. This time, 25,032 Ford Mustangs produced between 2019 and 2020 equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine and manual transmissions are being recalled by the Dearborn-based manufacturer because the manual gearbox is disabling key safety features.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Someone Wants Z06 Money For This Widebody Corvette

This Chevrolet Corvette doesn't look very wide. At least, not at first glance. It's because of the matte black paint and the harsh midday sunlight the car was photographed in. Pandem's C8 kit is undoubtedly a wide one. Most of the time, you don't need to look very long at a widebody car to see if it's, well, wide. Still, this time we did, and this C8 is better for it.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Built A Civic Si Racecar You Can Buy For $55,000

Honda Performance Development (HPD) has announced pre-orders for the exciting 2022 HPD Civic Si FE1, a race-ready touring car built to provide plenty of thrills on the racetrack. Available from Autumn this year, the $55,000 racer is based on the current generation Honda Civic Si sedan and, as such, makes use of the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-pot motor.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Porsche Taycan Has A Problem With Its Infotainment Screen

It may not be as quick as a certain electric rival, but the Porsche Taycan is still a massively competent luxury EV. Like everything to come out of Zuffenhausen, there's a distinct air of quality about the battery-powered brute, particularly within the minimalist cabin. But, sometimes, even the fastidious Germans can let a small issue slip through the cracks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi Takes Chinese Carmaker To Court For Name Copying

For years, Chinese automakers have gleaned inspiration from the most striking vehicles to roll out of Western design studios. This often results in rather comical knock-offs that, unsurprisingly, are neither flattering nor appealing. But recently, several China-based companies have revealed designs that can't be described as unoriginal or ugly - Lynk & Co's oddly named The Next Day is a prime example.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy