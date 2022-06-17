Level up date night with Lobster and live music!

What do chocolate chip Eggos and Cinnamon Toast Crunch both have in common? Well, they’re some of the best breakfast foods the 90s had to offer, IMO. During the era when a Walkman was your best friend, Destiny’s Child was still together, and frosted tips were everything—these were some of the foods eaten on the reg. Aside from those delicious treats, one that’s still managed to stick around (thank god) is none other than Pop-Tarts. Sweet on the inside, convenient for on-the-go, and garnished with a thin layer of icing... what’s not to love?

RECIPES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO