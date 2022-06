This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As of today, kids in Massachusetts under 5 are eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. It's news that parents of young children have been waiting to hear for months. We dive into another edition of "Ask the Doctors," to get the answers to your coronavirus questions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO