Fountain of Life Bible Church to host Car & Bike Show

Amy talks with President and CEO Steve Smith about the grand reopening of the Food City in Piney Flats. Amy talks with Piney Flats store manager Terry Templeton about the addition and renovation of the Food City in Piney Flats. Heather Hodge, meat manager, tells Amy about some of the...
Alan & Alex with The Munchie Machine, showcase some of the delicious food the make fresh everyday as they get ready for the big Food Truck Rally at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray tomorrow night!. For more information go to Facebook.com/Munchie Machine.
Johnson City police identify body found on railroad …. Home Again, Home Again: TN mystery pig whisked away …. Superintendent: COVID relief funding for schools …. Former Sullivan County deputy indicted on theft charge. Main Street Rebuild to host community meeting. Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …
Jonesborough still urging residents to conserve water. SWVA lawmaker says failed gas tax holiday “would’ve …. Docs: Kingsport IHOP stabbing suspect has at least …. Wells family dogs find new homes after being surrendered. Hawkins Co. authorities still searching for kitten …. Surveillance Video for Hawkins Co. Kitty.
Dr. Donald Clemons from Renovus Medical Spa, shares with us some important information about fillers, and previews their “Filler Friday” event happening later this week!. For more information call 423-631-0470 or go to the Renovus Medical Spa website.
Amy takes us for a visit to Ziegenwald Dairy as we celebrate National Dairy Month, as we take a behind-the-scenes look at how they bring delicious goat cheese from the pasture to the table!. For more information call 276-386-2419 or go to Facebook: Ziegenwald Dairy.
Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …. As of Tuesday morning, 9,133 children were in the …. TN DCS: ‘The need for foster homes is critical,’ …. Downtown loan program aims to help small businesses …. Birthplace of Country Music Museum unveils a new …. VSP:...
Docs: Kingsport IHOP stabbing suspect has at least 3 pending circuit cases. Docs: Kingsport IHOP stabbing suspect has at least …. SWVA lawmaker says failed gas tax holiday “would’ve …. New Peoples Bank provides outage update. Jonesborough still urging residents to conserve water. AAA: TN within top 10...
Sidekick Therapy Partners and The Witten Huddle are teaming up for an adapted football camp taking place on October 1st in Elizabethton!. For more information check out Facebook and wjhl.com or to register go to https://forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0 or check out the following their Facebook page. https://forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0. https://forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0. https://forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0.
Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field. Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …. Home Again, Home Again: TN mystery pig whisked away …. Local company donates ambulance to Ukraine. Superintendent: COVID relief funding for schools …. Former Sullivan County deputy indicted on theft charge. Johnson...
(WJHL) Nick Grabar has been a patient with Holston Medical Group for several years. One of the reasons why he and his healthcare provider are able to accomplish his goals for his health is partly due to the convenience of an online patient portal. In this interview, he tells us why it is so helpful and how easy it is to use.
Former Sullivan County deputy indicted on theft charge. Home Again, Home Again: TN mystery pig whisked away …. Superintendent: COVID relief funding for schools …. Johnson City police identify body found on railroad …. Main Street Rebuild to host community meeting. Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …
Johnson City parks & Rec Athletics Manager Joe Ebarb, shares with some important information regarding youth soccer and adult softball sign-ups for the Fall season!. For more information call 423-283-5822 or go to myjcparks.org.
SWVA lawmaker says failed gas tax holiday "would've been a huge help" SWVA lawmaker says failed gas tax holiday “would’ve …. Jonesborough still urging residents to conserve water. Docs: Kingsport IHOP stabbing suspect has at least …. AAA: TN within top 10 cheapest gas in country. Ozone Action...
Comments / 0