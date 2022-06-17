Name of Deputy, Person He Shot Released in Highway 41 Incident

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved in a critical incident in the Township of Oconto that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8th. Beginning at 2:41pm, multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. At 2:52pm Oconto County Sheriff Sergeant Jordan Longsine observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting help on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road. Sgt. Longsine saw a severely injured driver exit the vehicle and, while tending to the driver’s injuries, a passenger of the same vehicle, who was armed with a knife, exited the vehicle. The passenger, Dakota Coleman, 27, approached Sgt. Longsine and the injured driver, armed with the knife and refused to comply with commands. Sgt. Longsine discharged his weapon, striking Coleman. First aid was rendered; however, Coleman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. Sgt. Longsine remains on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy. DCI is requesting anyone who witnessed the shooting incident on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:52 pm on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road to contact DCI at 800-394-6215 and leave a message with what they witnessed and how to contact you.

OCONTO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO