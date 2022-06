SAPLING TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday, June 18 in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend during the morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The pair were in a fishing raft, and around noontime decided to move to a new location to fish on the river. They descended down through some whitewater rapids, which overturned the boat and threw the two men into the water.

