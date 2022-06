Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.

SALEM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO