After a three year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association carnival made its long awaited return last week and we couldn’t have asked for a more hearty show of support! We were fortunate to have had four days of excellent weather, save for a short period of rain on parade night. The excitement felt by all of us marching through town can’t be measured! The cheers and encouraging words heard loud and clear on Lyell Avenue and as we turned onto Union Street had us all smiling and proud to be a member of your Spencerport Volunteer Fire Department. Record crowds hit the midway and the entertainment tent this year, helping make one of our largest fund raising efforts a great success. And we don’t take your generosity for granted. The funds raised will be used to maintain our association and our volunteer firefighters so that we’re always well prepared to serve our community. We’d also like to say thank you on behalf of our much appreciated Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, who this year celebrated their 75th anniversary! Your support of their booth was again, amazing! We can’t imagine our organization without our dedicated Ladies Auxiliary. They not only support the Firemen’s Association, they contribute a great deal to our community as well. Happy anniversary, ladies, we appreciate you!

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO