Paul McCartney is set to virtually reunite with John Lennon for a live duet during his headlining show at Glastonbury on June 26. When McCartney takes the stage, closing out the annual music festival at Worthy Farm, he will be joined by his late Beatles bandmate—on screen—and is reportedly preparing to “duet” with John Lennon, who was killed on Dec. 8, 1980. On his recent Got Back Tour, McCartney has already used footage of Lennon singing the Let It Be track “I’ve Got a Feeling,” which has been put on a big screen during some of his recent performances.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO