Tulsa, OK

QuikTrip opens first Colorado location

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Tulsa-based QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone, a town just north of Denver, Thursday.

In addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said announced plans last year to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama.

Also last year, QuikTrip announced plans for its first Oklahoma City location along I-35 near Frontier City amusement park.

QT now has 944 stores in 16 states, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communication manager for the company.

