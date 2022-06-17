QuikTrip opens first Colorado location

Tulsa-based QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone, a town just north of Denver, Thursday.

In addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said announced plans last year to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama.

Also last year, QuikTrip announced plans for its first Oklahoma City location along I-35 near Frontier City amusement park.

QT now has 944 stores in 16 states, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communication manager for the company.

©2022 Cox Media Group